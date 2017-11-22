LoveIsLove, especially for kids of Australian same sex couples

A gay Sydney mum is excited about the positive effect same-sex marriage will have on children, after the “no” campaign targeted kids of gay couples.

One ad claimed school children were being asked to role play being in a same sex relationship.

Australians backed marriage equality in vote results released last week.

Delphine Rabet, says while they live in the progressive inner-west of Sydney, there are other places where children may be stigmatised for having gay parents.

“I think as a child of gay parents it’s a double difference,” says Ms Rabet.

“You are different because your parents are gay and you are different because your parents are not married.”

One of the groups that supported the “no” campaign was the Australian Marriage Forum.

President of the forum David van Gend published a book title Stealing from a child, the injustice of ‘marriage equality’.

On the forum website, van Gend said nature had given a job description for marriage and family and that same sex couples “need not apply”.

However, the Neurodevelopmental and Behavioural Paediatric Society of Australasia say claims that children are negatively affected by having gay parents are a misrepresentation of the facts.

“Whether a child is raised by biological or non-biological parents or by grandparents does not per se significantly impact their wellbeing,” president of the society, Gehan Roberts, said in a statement during the campaign.

“Children of diverse families including same-sex parents do, however, experience the negative effects of stigmatisation of themselves and their families.”

The plebiscite results showed 61.6% is favour and 38.4% voting no, with an almost 80% turnout.

Legislation has been introduced to the Australian Parliament and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he is hopeful it will pass by Christmas.

Australian Capital Territory had the highest proportion of Yes voters, with 74% voting Yes, compared to New South Wales, where only 57.8% voted for Marriage Equality.