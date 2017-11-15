Minister rewarded for work on pay equity

Women in New Zealand are effectively working free for the rest of the year due to the gender pay gap.

The figures behind this claim have come from the Council of Trade Unions and Statistics NZ.

The new Labour-led government has been quick to introduce new legislation to remove this gap.

The newly appointed Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, who was pivotal in scrapping the equity bill introduced this month, says the old legislation made it harder for people to claim fairer wages.

The Public Service Association went to Parliament today to present a piece of limited edition artwork to the minister in appreciation of her work towards equal pay.

PSA Assistant Secretary Kerry Davies says it is important to bring attention to the gender wage gap, as well as the work being done to overcome it.