Friday, 03 November 2017 02:07 pm

New multi-storey office block for waterfront

A new development for Wellington’s waterfront has been given the go ahead.

The Wellington City Council voted to approve the proposed Site 9 development yesterday.

A multi-storey building block will be erected on the North Kumutoto site, alongside Customhouse Quay.

Councillor Andy Foster is pleased with the outcome, and believes the building will add to the area.


He also disputes the idea that the process may have been rushed.

