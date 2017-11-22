WATCH: local Zinefest proves as popular as ever

Wellington’s annual Zinefest proved as popular as ever with enthusiasts filling Wellington High School’s hall last weekend.

More than 60 zine makers and creators were showing and sharing their work.

And in case you’re wondering what a Zine is, organizers Rachel Lynch and Ellen Walker say it can be just about anything, and the more creative it is, the better.

Zines, short for magazines, are self-published works of any shape or size.

They can range from paper bags filled with poetry, to folded sheets of paper, comics or photo-collage.

They’ve created a new market for publishing, and allowed anyone to share what’s on their mind with whoever wants to read it in a new and creative way.

Check out this year’s Zinefest below: