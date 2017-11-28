New Zealand looks to raise awareness around antibiotics

New Zealand is joining the global effort to raise awareness around the use of antibiotics.

Today is New Zealand’s second annual Antibiotics Awareness Day, a campaign devoted to educating New Zealanders about the growing risks of antibiotic resistance.

After moving from the UK to New Zealand, antimicrobial stewardship pharmacist Chris Little has been working with the Ministry of Health and other organisations to raise awareness of the issue in New Zealand.

Chris Little says it is important for antibiotic use to be taken seriously before available antibiotics become unusable.

He says that the focus of the awareness day is education.