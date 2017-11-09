You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Percy reserve make-over good news for CD team

The Hutt Valley’s civil defence team is one step closer to securing a new base.

The Hutt City Council is hoping to convert an unused part of the local Percy Scenic Reserve to a local purpose reserve.

The move will be a first step in allowing the civil defence group, Team 18 , to eventually lease and build on the site.

Divisional manager of parks and gardens, Bruce Hodgins says the team is essential to having a resilient community.

