Thursday, 16 November 2017 09:41 am

Petition reminds government of election promise

Nov 15th, 2017 | By | Category: Featured Article

Thousands of New Zealanders are calling on the government to deliver on a promise to clean up New Zealand’s rivers.

Green peace handed  a 70,000 signature petition to Parliament this week calling for an end to public subsidies and funding for big irrigation projects.

Greenpeace campaigner Genevieve Toop says until they see change they will keep the pressure on.

The Minister for Economic Development David Parker says the message to farmers from voters has been clear and he’s hopeful they will comply with the change.

MPs Eugenie Sage and David Parker accepting the 70,000 signature petition on the steps of parliament.

