Petition reminds government of election promise

Thousands of New Zealanders are calling on the government to deliver on a promise to clean up New Zealand’s rivers.

Green peace handed a 70,000 signature petition to Parliament this week calling for an end to public subsidies and funding for big irrigation projects.

Greenpeace campaigner Genevieve Toop says until they see change they will keep the pressure on.

The Minister for Economic Development David Parker says the message to farmers from voters has been clear and he’s hopeful they will comply with the change.