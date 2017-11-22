PHOTO ESSAY: A day in the life of a scientist

An increase in the frequency and severity of coral bleaching is threatening marine ecosystems, with coral and fish species at risk of extinction.

Some coral species are demonstrating a thermal resistance that allows them to survive in higher temperatures before bleaching, making them appealing for biologists to research.

Last year, marine biologist Josh Brian travelled to Timor Leste to extract DNA from the most diverse coral reef in the world.

Bringing the DNA back to New Zealand, Josh is now researching the coral DNA to further understand the thermal resistant properties.

Bronte Wilson joined Josh in his lab to document a day in the life of a scientist.