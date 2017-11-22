You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 22 November 2017 03:42 pm

PHOTO ESSAY: A day in the life of an SPCA volunteer

Nov 21st, 2017 | By | Category: Latest News, News, Picture story

The Wellington branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is the second largest in the country.

In 2013 it relocated to a new home in the Wellington’s old fever hospital.

The SPCA rehabilitates, re-homes and provides veterinary care to all animals large and small.

This national organisation  survives on volunteers giving their time to help look after the animals.

Reporter Laura Wiltshire visually documents what it takes to be an SPCA volunteer at the Wellington branch.

A day in the life of a SPCA voluneer

 

