Wednesday, 22 November 2017 03:42 pm

PHOTO ESSAY: Football fever grips Wellington

Nov 21st, 2017 | By | Category: Featured Article, Latest News, News, Picture story, Sport

Wellington hosted the All Whites vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifier earlier this month.

The match at Westpac Stadium drew a capacity crowd of over 37,000, breaking the record for football attendance in New Zealand.

Fan group White Noise gathered early on the morning of the game, and excitement levels reached a fever pitch by kickoff at 4:30pm.

The game finished 0-0, with the underdog All Whites outperforming expectations against a Peru side ranked 10th in the world.

