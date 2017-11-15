You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 15 November 2017 02:01 am

PHOTO ESSAY: Hunting, part of country life

Pig hunting is very much part of New Zealand’s sporting culture.

Following the hunting tradition learnt from their fathers, hunters Fynn, Luke, Shane and Devon, along with three dogs, spend the weekend, combing Uriti scrub for a wild pig.

The pig was a known lamb-killer and lamb carcasses were found littered along the path.

Feral pigs cover around 34% of New Zealand land damaging the environment and affecting the forest ecosystem.

