Wednesday, 22 November 2017 03:42 pm

PHOTO ESSAY: Notes from the Darkest Times

The fateful night described as the beginning of the Holocaust was commemorated with a concert at the St James Theatre.

November 9 is the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass.

In 1938, a wave of state sanctioned anti-Semitic violence flooded Germany, and even parts of Austria and Czechoslovakia.

About 300 synagogues and 8000 Jewish owned homes and business were smashed and destroyed that night, including cemeteries.

Music professors from Victoria University Inbal Meggido and Donald Maurice curated the concert of chamber music written in response to the Holocaust.

“We discovered incredible repertoire that doesn’t get performed very much or isn’t even known at all yet,” says Inbal.

“It’s an amazing thing to bring that to life and give a voice to somebody who was silenced.”

Kristallnacht Memorial Concert

