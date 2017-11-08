PHOTO ESSAY: Weapons Expo Blockade 2017

On October 10th 2017, a controversial event organised by NZDIA brought defence contractors from around the world to New Zealand’s capital city, including defence giants Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Peace Action Wellington mobilised a blockade in protest to stop delegates entering the Westpac stadium and were met by police.

Fourteen protesters were arrested and nine will be charged, according to an official NZ police media release. Eight for obstructing a public road and one for disorderly behaviour.