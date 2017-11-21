PHOTO ESSAY: Weapons protest comes to capital
Nov 20th, 2017 | By Blair Mockett | Category: Featured Article, Front Page Layout, Picture story
On October 10th 2017 protesters clashed with police as they attempted to shut down the weapons protest held in Wellington.
The New Zealand Defence Industry Association brought some of the largest defence contractors from around the world to Westpac Stadium for this event.
Police were brought in to keep the peace as scuffles broke out when protesters blocked the lower entrances to the stadium, and 14 people were arrested.