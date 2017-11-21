You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Tuesday, 21 November 2017 04:18 am

PHOTO ESSAY: Weapons protest comes to capital

On October 10th 2017 protesters clashed with police as they attempted to shut down the weapons protest held in Wellington.

The New Zealand Defence Industry Association brought some of the largest defence contractors from around the world to Westpac Stadium for this event.

Police were brought in to keep the peace as scuffles broke out when protesters blocked the lower entrances to the stadium, and 14 people were arrested.

Weapons Expo Protest

