PHOTO ESSAY: Wellington a year on from the Kaikoura earthquake
Nov 21st, 2017 | By Andrew Bevin | Category: Featured Article, News, Picture story, Uncategorized
November 2016, two minutes after midnight, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked Kaikoura producing the strongest ground shaking recorded in New Zealand.
Buildings in Wellington were damaged, several beyond repair.
A year on, the capital city is still healing.
Andrew Bevin documented the damage and recovery of Wellington on the anniversary of the quake.