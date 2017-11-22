You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 22 November 2017 03:42 pm

PHOTO ESSAY: Wellington a year on from the Kaikoura earthquake

November 2016, two minutes after midnight, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked Kaikoura producing the strongest ground shaking recorded in New Zealand.

Buildings in Wellington were damaged, several beyond repair.

A year on, the capital city is still healing.

Andrew Bevin documented the damage and recovery of Wellington on the anniversary of the quake.

Wellington a day after the Kaikoura quake

 

