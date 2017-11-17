Playwright draws on personal experience in new work

A personal experience of racism is the inspiration behind a new cabaret, Christ (Church) Almighty.

Victor Rodgers, a well known playwright and occasional Shortland Street actor, was in Wellington on Saturday, talking about his most recent work.

The piece was inspired by an incident which saw him verbally attacked for speaking Te Reo Maori by a bystander.

He says while there are moves to revive New Zealand’s indigenous language there is still resistance and sometimes hostility towards it.

Race in New Zealand is a recurring topic in Rodgers work and in particular the relationship between Pakeha, Maori and Pacifika.