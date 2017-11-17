Regulations put Country markets under threat.

Local markets are under threat from new food-safety regulations.

Changes to the 2014 food act could see stall holders charged up to $600 to meet government standards around food safety.

Stall holders at Wellington’s Harbourside Market which is run by the Wellington City Council, will have to provide evidence about where their food comes from after March next year.

Fraser Ebbett from the Wellington City Council, says fees might deter some businesses from selling at the Wellington Harbourside Market.