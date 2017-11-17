Sustainability celebrated in the capital

Wellington’s most successful sustainable organisations met last night to celebrate sustainability in the capital.

Finalists for the Sustainable Business Network Awards were invited to share their sustainability projects.

Wellington Regional Coordinator Laurie Foon says it’s inspiring to see the network expanding.

She says the best thing about the network is being able to connect organisations with similar values and see the progress being made towards a sustainable New Zealand.

The award winners will be announced on the 30th of November.