Taking tea to raise money for Wellington hospice
Nov 27th, 2017 | By Blair Mockett
Mary Potter Hospice is set to benefit from a fundraising event held in the city last week involving hospitality students.
Patisserie students at Wellington’s Le Cordon Bleu cooking school served high tea to over 100 people raising money for the Newstown hospice.
Manager Alexander Bowen says it’s an opportunity for students to showcase their skills.
(photograph courtesy of Le Cordon Bleu New Zealand)