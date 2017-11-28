You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Tuesday, 28 November 2017 10:20 am

Taking tea to raise money for Wellington hospice

Nov 27th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News, Uncategorized

Mary Potter Hospice is set to benefit from a fundraising event held in the city last week involving hospitality students.

Patisserie students at Wellington’s Le Cordon Bleu cooking school served high tea to over 100 people raising money for the Newstown hospice.

Manager Alexander Bowen says it’s an opportunity for students to showcase their skills.

(photograph courtesy of Le Cordon Bleu New Zealand)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Conditioning coach stays on for ultimate reward

Taking tea to raise money for Wellington hospice

New Zealand looks to raise awareness around antibiotics

Cats and coffee purrfect combination

    Want to be the next big radio star?