Tribute concert to mark the night of broken glass

The fateful night described as the beginning of the Holocaust will be commemorated with a concert next week at the St James Theatre.

The concert features music written in response to the Holocaust, and includes a tribute to a member of the Ghetto Swingers, a jazz group from the Theresienstadt camp.

Inbal Megiddo and Donald Maurice from Victoria University wrote the program to showcase composers they say should be household names.

Inbal says there is a sense of social justice to giving silenced composers a voice.

Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass happened on the 9th of November in Germany, 1938 and was a wave of state sanctioned anti-Semitic violence.

300 synagogues and almost 8000 Jewish owned homes and business were smashed and destroyed, and up to 30,000 Jews were sent to concentration camps.

Donald says the concert is both commemoration and education.