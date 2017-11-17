You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 17 November 2017 07:41 am

Walkout marks first quake anniversary

Wellingtonians took to the streets this week for New Zealand’s first tsunami walkout, marking one since  the Kaikoura earthquake.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office organised the event to encourage awareness of what to do in the case of a tsunami.

WREMO Management Advisor Kerry McSaveney says it’s important for people to know where to go to avoid being stuck in dangerous zones.

She the Tsunami Walkout event will be repeated next year.

