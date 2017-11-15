WATCH: Busy week ends with Raucous Caucus at parliament

It was a busy week at Parliament this week, kicking off with the Commission opening on Tuesday, the State opening on Wednesday, and then a Raucous Caucus on the parliamentary lawns.

Raucous Caucus is a group of different community based organisations, who met at Parliament to korero about progressive issues.

Organisers, The Collective Project, say they’re cautiously optimistic about the new government, but wantto make sure it delivered on campaign policies.

The event began with speeches, before dividing up into three ‘soap boxes’ where people could discuss issues such as pay equity, human rights and water quality.