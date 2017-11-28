You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Tuesday, 28 November 2017 10:21 am

WATCH: Christmas parade season off to happy start

Nov 27th, 2017 | By | Category: Featured Article

Hundreds of families packed the streets to watch Petone’s annual Christmas parade on Friday.

There was candy and carols galore at the popular parade which is organised by the Jackson Street programme.

In amongst a flotilla of floats, there were MP’s and civic leaders, and of course the most popular man of all, Santa on his sleigh.

After running the length of Jackson street, the Christmas parade wound up outside the Jackson Street Programe office, where Hutt City Mayor Ray Wallace counted down to the turning on of the street’s  Christmas lights.

The Capital also played host to a Christmas event on Lambton Quay at the weekend, and Kilbirnie will host it’s annual parade next Sunday.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Conditioning coach stays on for ultimate reward

Taking tea to raise money for Wellington hospice

New Zealand looks to raise awareness around antibiotics

Cats and coffee purrfect combination

    Want to be the next big radio star?