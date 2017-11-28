WATCH: Christmas parade season off to happy start

Hundreds of families packed the streets to watch Petone’s annual Christmas parade on Friday.

There was candy and carols galore at the popular parade which is organised by the Jackson Street programme.

In amongst a flotilla of floats, there were MP’s and civic leaders, and of course the most popular man of all, Santa on his sleigh.

After running the length of Jackson street, the Christmas parade wound up outside the Jackson Street Programe office, where Hutt City Mayor Ray Wallace counted down to the turning on of the street’s Christmas lights.

The Capital also played host to a Christmas event on Lambton Quay at the weekend, and Kilbirnie will host it’s annual parade next Sunday.