WATCH: Pomp and ceremony for State Opening of 52nd Parliament

Governor General Dame Patsy Reedy followed be-wigged judges up Parliament steps in a traditional opening ceremony as a crowd of about 100 looked on.

She and her delegation were met and greeted by local iwi before she inspected the Guard of Honour made up of New Zealand’s three defence forces.

The public gathered on the Parliament grounds for her arrival at New Zealand’s government buildings to outline the coalition’s agenda for the next three years.

The proceedings inside Parliament were supposed to be broadcast on a large screen on Parliament grounds but was cancelled due to technical issues.

Some people had come to protest, such as Greg Fullmoon of Wellington TPPP Free, who was there to remind Labour of promises it made about the free trade agreement.

Also present was Marion Wait, a medicinal marijuana advocate, who said “the time for cannabis had come”.

Some groups gathered in support of Labour, such as Rail and Maritime Transport Union’s spokesperson Todd Valster.

“We’re an affiliate of the Labour Party, so we’re coming along to show a bit of support,” he says.

“Great day to see a new Parliament, new government and we’re hoping for great things to happen.”