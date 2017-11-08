WATCH: Sky Show off to Matariki with a bang

Moves by the Wellington City Council to shift the Sky Show fireworks display from Guy Fawkes to Matariki are being met with enthusiasm and optimism.

The fireworks were held for the last time on Saturday and will now become part of a mid-winter festival.

Wellington City Councillor Jill Day says the move will make it a more meaningful event for New Zealanders.

She says the move also makes more practical sense for those with children.

This year Matariki was celebrated in June with a week long festival, including arts, food and educational activities.

Matariki Rising was held at Te Papa earlier this year. Watch here.