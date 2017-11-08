You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 08 November 2017 07:56 am

WATCH: Sky Show off to Matariki with a bang

Nov 7th, 2017 | By | Category: Features, Multimedia, News, Top Picture

Moves by the Wellington City Council to shift the Sky Show fireworks display from Guy Fawkes to Matariki are being met with enthusiasm and optimism.

The fireworks were held for the last time on Saturday and will now become part of a mid-winter festival.

Wellington City Councillor Jill Day says the move will make it a more meaningful event for New Zealanders.

She says the move also makes more practical sense for those with children.

This year Matariki was celebrated in June with a week long festival, including arts, food and educational activities.

Matariki Rising was held at Te Papa earlier this year. Watch here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Wellington band finishes tour in hometown

Busy Councillor steps up to fill vacancy

Art eases exam stress for local students

Kiwi’s gear up for the big Aussie race

    Want to be the next big radio star?