WATCH: Stitch’n’Bitch knitting circle getting younger
Nov 8th, 2017 | By Bronte Wilson | Category: Latest News, News
Interest in knitting appears to be in revival.
A Wellington knitting circle that has been operating in the Southern Cross bar for 6 years is increasingly attracting members of all ages.
Co-host Phoebe Grace says they’ve seen a steady increase in younger members since taking over the group 3 years ago.
She says the increasing interest is due to online tutorials making it more accessible to learn.