Thursday, 09 November 2017 08:22 am

WATCH: Stitch’n’Bitch knitting circle getting younger

Interest in knitting appears to be in revival.

A Wellington knitting circle that has been operating in the Southern Cross bar for 6 years is increasingly attracting members of all ages.

Co-host Phoebe Grace says they’ve seen a steady increase in younger members since taking over the group 3 years ago.

She says the increasing interest is due to online tutorials making it more accessible to learn.

