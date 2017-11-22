WATCH: Transgender community remembers its dead

Wellington’s trans community joined counterparts around the world this week in remembering other trans people murdered because of transphobic hate.

Takatapui Kapa Haka group Taiwhanawhana held a memorial on Monday night honouring the dead and discussing the state of transgender rights and discrimination in New Zealand.

At least 25 transgendered people have been murdered in the United States this year, setting an all-time record.

South American countries are even higher with Brazil reaching 151 and Mexico 47.

The exact level of violence towards trans and non binary people in New Zealand is not known because unlike the United States, New Zealand does not have national victimization data and no gender specific hate crime law.