WATCH: Wellington Cable Car notches up a milestone

Wellington’s Cable Car has marked its 115th year with a celebration at the Cable Car Museum.

The popular scenic attraction has been taking passengers between Lambton Quay and Kelburn since 1902.

It connects the CBD to attractions like the Botanic Gardens and the Carter Observatory.

The popular capital attraction underwent its first major upgrade in 30 years last year when carriages were refurbished and the electric drive and control system updated.

Museums of Wellington’s curator Brent Fafeita said the Cable Car is one of the city’s best-known icons.

“For over 100 years, it has been both a symbol of architectural and engineering accomplishment and marker of economic foresight and population growth.”

Mr Fafeita said the Cable Car has been a key contributor to Wellington’s growth.

“Far from just a mode of travel, it has been and still is, seen as a social and leisure activity, and even more so with today’s influx in tourism.

“A few hiccups in the Cable Car’s journey have done little to douse its popularity, and the iconic red cars are so ingrained in Wellington history and culture that they’re here to stay.”

Revellers marked the occasion by riding a decorated Cable Car from the Lambton Quay station up to the Cable Car Museum for food, drink and live music.