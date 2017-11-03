More waterfront offices for Wellington
Nov 2nd, 2017 | By Blair Mockett | Category: Radio News
Approval has been given for a new commercial property on the Wellington water front.
The controversial Site 9 development near shed 13 was given the go ahead at a meeting of the Wellington City Council yesterday.
The new building will provide commercial office space with the possibility of being used for accommodation at a later date.
Mayor Justin Lester says the project will help make the waterfront more attractive to Wellingtonians.