Friday, 03 November 2017 02:07 pm

More waterfront offices for Wellington

Nov 2nd, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

Approval has been given for a new commercial property on the Wellington water front.

The controversial Site 9 development near shed 13 was given the go ahead at a meeting of the Wellington City Council yesterday.

The new building will provide commercial office space with the possibility of  being used for accommodation at a later date.

Mayor Justin Lester says the project will help make the waterfront more attractive to Wellingtonians.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester reckons wellington has the best waterfront in the world in comparison to the likes of Hong Kong and San Francisco.

