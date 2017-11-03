Waterfront proposal raises concerns over birds

Prime waterfront property could soon become corporate office space.

Wellington City Council approved the building of a commercial office space on the prime North Kumutoto site near Shed 13.

The five storey building incorporates large glass windows on both sides which raised concern among some councillors around bird safety.

Cr Peter Gilberd says buildings with large areas of glass can be damaging for birdlife.

Architect John Hardwick-Smith says he hadn’t considered birds as a part of the plans but agreed they might be affected.