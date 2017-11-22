Wellington Youth Council not on board with proposed national body

Dunedin youth want Wellington youth to do all the work for a national youth hui – but they did not bother asking anyone in the capital.

Wellington City Youth Council members are mystified and miffed about the proposal from their Dunedin counterparts.

Dunedin’s plan is to hold a Hui to establish the Association of Youth Council Organisations of New Zealand.

Wellington City Youth Council is frustrated that they are expected to organise the Hui and that they were not consulted on the proposal prior to it being sent to multiple other youth councils around the country.

“If you wanted to organise this, come and talk to us” says Wellington youth councillor Jack Marshall at the organisation’s latest meeting.

The youth council was not against having more connection with other city youth councils, but did not agree with the proposal in its current form.

The full intention of the national youth council was not clear from the proposal, although it is possibly to replace the National Youth Advisory Group says Brad Olsen, chair of the Wellington body.

The youth advisory group was essentially the government’s version of a youth council, but was shut down earlier this year.

“The National Youth Advisory Group provided advice to the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, NZQA, all those sorts of organisations” says Mr Olsen.

He assumed that was Dunedin’s intention.

Having the original hui in the capital city seems indicative of a plan to eventually lobby government.

The Wellington Youth Council voted unanimously to reject the proposal in its current form.