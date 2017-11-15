Wellington ‘Jammers’ preparing for annual concert

A colourful celebration of inclusiveness is coming to Pipitea Marae.

StarJam, a not for profit organisation, giving young people with disabilities access to the arts, has its annual Wellington concert next week.

CEO, Mary Ansell, says these concerts epitomise the diversity and inclusiveness that is StarJam.

There are currently 400 ‘Jammers’ throughout the country.

Volunteer, Rachael Wiltshire, says working with the jammers, is the highlight of her week.



The Wellington concert is at Pipitea Marae on November 25th at 7PM. Tickets are available on Eventfinda or at the door.