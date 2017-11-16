Wellington motorcycle parking under review

Wellington City Council is denying accusations it doesn’t want motorcycles in the city.

The claims come from a Tawa resident in a letter to the Dominion Post.

The letter writer claims council thinks motorcycles are too dangerous and therefore won’t be creating any more parking options.

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman says the accusation is nonsense.

Chris Calvi-Freeman says the council is aware of the increasing number of motorcycles on the road.