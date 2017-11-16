You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Thursday, 16 November 2017 07:40 am

Wellington motorcycle parking under review

Nov 15th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

Wellington City Council is denying accusations it doesn’t want motorcycles in the city.

The claims come from a Tawa resident in a letter to the Dominion Post.

The letter writer claims council thinks motorcycles are too dangerous and therefore  won’t be creating any more parking options.

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman says the accusation is nonsense.

Chris Calvi-Freeman says the council is aware of the increasing number of motorcycles on the road.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Youth councillors have say in shaping city

Wellington motorcycle parking under review

Wellingtonians prepared for another big one

Wellingtonians face high cost of quake repairs

    Want to be the next big radio star?