Wellington motorcycle parking under review
Nov 15th, 2017 | By Bronte Wilson | Category: Radio News
Wellington City Council is denying accusations it doesn’t want motorcycles in the city.
The claims come from a Tawa resident in a letter to the Dominion Post.
The letter writer claims council thinks motorcycles are too dangerous and therefore won’t be creating any more parking options.
Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman says the accusation is nonsense.
Chris Calvi-Freeman says the council is aware of the increasing number of motorcycles on the road.