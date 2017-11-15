You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wellingtonians face high cost of quake repairs

Today marks one year since the Kaikoura earthquake, and Wellington city homeowners are facing large costs to earthquake-strengthen their properties.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck on November 14, 2016, at 12:02 am.

Inner City Wellington deputy chair Geraldine Murphy says there are costs involved with earthquake strengthening inner-city residential buildings, which vary from individual to individual.

Ms Murphy guesses most owners have a plan in place in the event of a significant earthquake or aftershock.

Wellingtonians took part in a ‘Tsunami Walk-out’ event at midday today for the one year anniversary of the Kaikoura quake.

The event saw people trial where to go in the event of an emergency.

