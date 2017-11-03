Wellington’s rental market set for shake-up

Wellington’s rental warrant of fitness scheme is being seen as a sign of change coming in the industry.

Wellington City Council adopted the test in August, making it the first council in New Zealand to undertake such a project.

Jacqui Hastie of the Council’s Resilience Strategy team says the scheme is a great first step that will inform future decisions in the area.

The Wellington rental warrant of fitness scheme is voluntary but Kayla Healey from Renters United says there should be a mandatory scheme as part of wider change.

Wellington Property Investors’ Association president Richard Bacon is signalling that rents are likely to go up as compliance costs increase.

He says there needs to be more focus on the tenant-landlord relationship