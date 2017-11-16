Youth councillors have say in shaping city
Nov 15th, 2017 | By Bronte Wilson | Category: Radio News
Members of Wellington City Council’s Youth Council are being urged to play their part in developing the city.
The Our City Tomorrow programme aims to give Wellingtonian’s more of a say in shaping the future of their city.
Youth councillors asked to be more involved in city initiatives and were given the job.
Chair Brad Olsen says it’s empowering to be given more responsibility and involvement in council matters.