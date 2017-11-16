You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Thursday, 16 November 2017 07:40 am

Youth councillors have say in shaping city

Nov 15th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

Members of Wellington City Council’s Youth Council are being urged to play their part in developing the city.

The Our City Tomorrow programme aims to give Wellingtonian’s more of a say in shaping the future of their city.

Youth councillors asked to be more involved in city initiatives and were given the job.

Chair Brad Olsen says it’s empowering to be given more responsibility and involvement in council matters.

Tags: , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Youth councillors have say in shaping city

Wellington motorcycle parking under review

Wellingtonians prepared for another big one

Wellingtonians face high cost of quake repairs

    Want to be the next big radio star?