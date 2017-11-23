You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Ziplines to lure tourists to Wellington

Adrenaline junkies could soon be ziplining in the the hills above Wellington.

Wellington City Council is considering plans for a zipline park to lure tourists.

The park is the brainchild of Changing Altitude Limited, a Wellington based company wanting to install four ziplines in the hills around the southern landfill.

Council’s Parks Manager Myfanwy Emeny says the company will be paying for the venture.

Ziplines use pulleys to swing users down a stretch of suspended wire.

Wellington’s longest Zipline will stretch 575 meters.

