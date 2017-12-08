Fears for Blue Whales as seismic survey begins

There are concerns over the well being of local Blue Whale off Taranaki as the survey ship Amazon Warrior begins seismic testing.

It’s feared the controversial method using blasts to probe the sea floor could interfere with marine mammals which use sound to navigate, hunt and communicate.

Marine Biologist Eddie Howard says there is no question that marine mammals are affected and puts it in a human context.

However lobby group PEPANZ CEO Cameron Madgwick says the survey must complete a marine mammal impact assessment catering for the safety of whales and dolphins.

He says the survey company follows the Code of Conduct put out by the Department of Conservation.

Greenpeace NZ lodged legal action against the government and the survey company Schlumberger this week and a protest was staged at Parliament to urge the new government to stop the survey.