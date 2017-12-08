First Responder brew to benefit free ambulance

Local breweries are collaborating this summer to raise money for the only free ambulance service in New Zealand.

This Friday Tuatara and Black Dog Breweries are brewing 500 litres of beer they are donating to the Wellington Free Ambulance.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester will be at the Tuatara Third Eye brewery to kick off the brewing process of The First Responder Pacific Pale Ale.

The brew will be part of a special First Responders Festival held at St John’s bar in January.

Black Dog brewery manager Adrian Klemp says he wants his brewery to participate in the wider community.

Organisers of the festival expect they can raise up to $20,000 over the weekend.

Wellington Free Ambulance communications advisor Sarah Coulthard says that’s big money for them.

The festival will be held over the weekend of 26 – 28 January at St Johns Bar & Restaurant on the Waterfront.