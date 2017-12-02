Free microchipping proves popular in Wellington

Hundreds of cats were microchipped for free this month.

The SPCA and Wellington City Council microchipped more than 360 in the four week period.

The free service was offered ahead of a new bylaw coming into effect in February, legally requiring all cats in Wellington to be microchipped.

Wellington SPCA Animal Services Manager Nick Taylor says a lot of cat owners overlook the benefits of microchipping, especially for cats that are older or live indoors.

Nick Taylor says the microchipping is especially good to have in preparation for disasters.

While there won’t be any further free microchipping, cat owners are still urged to approach the SPCA or their local vet to get their cat chipped.