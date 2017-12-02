LISTEN: Wellington’s funniest man is revealed

It’s official. Wellington’s funniest comedian is Jerome Chandrahasen.

He was presented with the awards for best comedian and best MC on Sunday night at The Wellies, Wellington’s annual comedy awards show.

The awards night showcases the city’s best comedic talent, presenting winners with a trophy made of a wellington gumboot nailed to a block of wood.

The winning comedian also runs the Humorous Arts Trust, who organises the awards.

He says he first started the awards years ago in his own lounge.

Event organiser Julia Burgisser, who was awarded the Best Industry Helper, says the awards offer a valuable opportunity for Wellington comics to see the progress being made as individuals and as a community.