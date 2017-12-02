LISTEN: Confronting exhibition puts sexuality in your face

Art met social activism on Monday evening with the opening of the No Apologies exhibit at Wellington’s Thistle Hall.

The exhibition is a fundraiser for HELP, a charity for survivors of sexual abuse.

Organiser , HELP General Manager Conor Twyford , says the exhibition is about the connection between sexual assault and society’s ideas about sexuality.

She also says half of all trans woman report serious sexual violence which highlights the link between gender and violence.

If you have experienced sexual abuse or assault and need help, call Wellington Sexual Abuse HELP on 04-801-6655 or visit www.wellingtonhelp.org.nz