Saturday, 02 December 2017 07:18 pm

LISTEN: Confronting exhibition puts sexuality in your face

Art met social activism on Monday evening with the opening of the No Apologies exhibit  at Wellington’s Thistle Hall.

The exhibition is a fundraiser for HELP, a charity for survivors of sexual abuse.

Organiser , HELP General Manager Conor Twyford , says the exhibition is about the connection between sexual assault and society’s ideas about sexuality.

She also says half of all trans woman report serious sexual violence which highlights the link between gender and violence.

If you have experienced sexual abuse or assault and need help, call Wellington Sexual Abuse HELP on 04-801-6655 or visit www.wellingtonhelp.org.nz

 

The No Apologies exhibition at Thistle Hall saw the venue almost being packed out.

Green MP Jan Logie. Logie was once a volunteer for the Wellington HELP service and now works to help woman and gender diverse peoples rights as Associate Minister of Justice.

Poet Tarns Hood who came second in the NZ Poetry Slam this year.

Artist Sian Torrington whose art was featured in the exhibition and also release an art book of her work on the same night.

Sculpture by Danielle Burns. Burns aims to meld the female form with the forms of nature.

 

Artwork by Sian Torrington

 

Artwork by Julia Bromley

 



