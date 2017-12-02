Civil Defence reassures those without smartphones
Dec 1st, 2017 | By Blair Mockett | Category: Radio News
People without compatible smart phones won’t be disadvantaged by not being able to receive emergency alert notifications.
Over 2 million New Zealanders received a text alert when the Emergency Alert system came online on Sunday Night.
Civil Defence Director Sarah Stuart-Black is reassuring people without smartphones they’ll still get emergency information through other means.
(Civil Defense logo courtesy of Civil Defense New Zealand)