Saturday, 02 December 2017 07:18 pm

Civil Defence reassures those without smartphones

People without compatible smart phones won’t be disadvantaged by not being able to receive emergency alert notifications.

Over 2 million New Zealanders received a text alert when the Emergency Alert system came online on Sunday Night.

Civil Defence Director Sarah Stuart-Black is reassuring people without smartphones they’ll still get emergency information through other means.

