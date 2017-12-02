Summer Games about more than winning

Winning isn’t everything when it comes to the Special Olympics National Summer Games.

Coach of the Tauranga team who claimed 11 golds in the last Olympics are keeping their spirits high as the third day of competing draws to an end.

Head coach Sally Holbrook, who is coaching her fifth Summer Games in a row, says it’s fantastic to give the players opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise get.

She says it gives the players the chance to make friends and enjoy themselves.