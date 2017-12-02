You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Saturday, 02 December 2017 07:18 pm

Summer Games about more than winning

Dec 1st, 2017

Winning isn’t everything when it comes to the Special Olympics National Summer Games.

Coach of the Tauranga team who claimed 11 golds in the last Olympics are keeping their spirits high as the third day of competing draws to an end.

Head coach Sally Holbrook, who is coaching her fifth Summer Games in a row, says it’s fantastic to give the players opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise get.

She says it gives the players the chance to make friends and enjoy themselves.

