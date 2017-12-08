WATCH: Johnsonville feeling Christmas spirit

With Christmas around the corner Johnsonville has again hosted another colourful, family oriented Christmas parade.

The parade featured Wonder Woman, Moana, the Avengers and Batman who all paraded down Johnsonville’s main street.

Mayor Justin Lester and MP Greg O’Conner were also there but were outshone by Santa with his elves and reindeer.

This is the 17th year the Johnsonville Lions Club has hosted the parade and more than 10,000 people came to watch.

Parade designer Lisa Woodley is promising that next year’s parade will be be bigger and says she already has some ideas for it.