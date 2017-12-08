WATCH: Locals flood the streets for Thorndon Fair

Over 20,000 people and 250 stallholders packed out the streets of Thorndon on Sunday for one of Wellington’s iconic local events.

The Thorndon Fair runs on the first Sunday of December, raising money for Thorndon School.

Traffic is closed off on Tinakori Road and Hill Street.

The School runs a second-hand book stall, a raffle and senior students’ stall.

Many local shops open for the day and run a stall outside their shop.

Recent additions to the fair include a performance stage in the grounds of Premier House, and a heightened social media presence.

The school has been running the fair since 1983, when it was gifted to the school by the Thorndon Society, which opened the fair in 1977.

It’s longevity means the third generation of some families are now attending.