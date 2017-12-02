WATCH: Santa kickstarts A Very Welly Christmas

Over 70,000 Wellingtonians lined up to see Santa over the weekend as part of the Very Welly Christmas parade.

The parade has been part of Wellington’s Christmas celebrations since 1949 and is now running two days for the second year.

Lambton Quay came alive with musical acts, dancers, circus performers as well as winter themed activities such as roller ice skating and an igloo with fake snow.

But of course the main attraction was Santa and his elves as lines of children lined up to ask him for presents following the parade.