Change needed to cut the prison population

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has repeated promises made late last year to cut New Zealand’s prison population by 30 per cent in the next 15 years.

The Minister of Justice Andrew Little put forward the plan in December and says better rehabilitation for offenders with mental health problems was the key to achieving the goal.

However People Against Prison Aoteroa researcher and sociologist Ti Lamusse says if this goal is to be achieved, fundamental changes are needed in the legal system.

New Zealand has 10,470 people behind bars according to Department of Correction statistics released in September 2017, 50.7 per cent of which are Maori.