Kiwi kids inspired by successful rocket launch.

Kiwi kids are being inspired to enter the space science industry on the back of Rocket Lab’s successful rocket launch.

Curator of space science at Museums, Doctor Claire Bretherton says the achievement will help ignite the dreams of young kiwis.

“Often in a small country like New Zealand it seems like these things are just a pipe dream. Rocket Lab are showing that it can be done.”

She says Rocket lab are always looking to hire, which gave young New Zealanders the opportunity to enter the space industry.

“They’re also providing scholarships for the local community, they gave their first one away last year.”

She says rocket lab is currently aiming for 50 launches a year, but has permission to release over a hundred.

Rocket Lab’s caps first rocket Still Testing entered orbit on Sunday, making New Zealand just the 11th country to send a rocket into orbit.

