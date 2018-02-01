You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Thursday, 01 February 2018 02:58 am

Melanoma warning as temperatures soar

Jan 31st, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

Warnings about tanning as temperatures hit 40 degrees around the country.

 

Health promotions manager for the Cancer society Raewyn Sutton says even if you apply sunscreen UV rays can still damage your skin.

 

She says we need to be more comfortable with our skin the shade it naturally is.

 

 

Her recommendation is that people cover their skin with clothing, or stay in shade when the sun is at its peak.

 

Wellington’s UV reading ranged from high to extreme this afternoon.

 

For more information visit www.cancernz.org.nz

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Cannabis Party: Ignorance could scuttle bill

Party looks forward to it’s demise

Reassurances about investing in the rental market

Students cry foul over rising rents

    Want to be the next big radio star?