Melanoma warning as temperatures soar

Warnings about tanning as temperatures hit 40 degrees around the country.

Health promotions manager for the Cancer society Raewyn Sutton says even if you apply sunscreen UV rays can still damage your skin.

She says we need to be more comfortable with our skin the shade it naturally is.

Her recommendation is that people cover their skin with clothing, or stay in shade when the sun is at its peak.

Wellington’s UV reading ranged from high to extreme this afternoon.

For more information visit www.cancernz.org.nz